DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you try olive oil in your coffee?

Well, once a practice that belonged to the Starbucks of Italy; it’s now making its way to the Lone Star State! Starbucks has officially unveiled its Oleato Beverages collection, featuring three new different beverages each olive oil-infused.

Originally revealed back in March, it’s now finally hitting Dallas and Austin stores. The Oleato collection comes in the flavors: Caffe Latte, Golden Foam Cold Brew and Iced Shaken Espresso.

“In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused – that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

To see where you can find the nearest Starbucks in your area, visit here.