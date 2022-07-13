DALLAS (KDAF) — Spirit Airlines has made its move and Texas is at the forefront of its big play.

The airline is bringing some more convenient travel options to the Lone Star State as it has announced a new, nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport. The service will have daily routes to Las Vegas and Orlando!

“Our low fares and daily flights make it easy and more accessible for San Antonio families to discover these two world-class entertainment destinations,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We are also excited to offer our current Guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history, and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas.”

This is the fourth Texas airport Spirit will be serving along with Austin, DFW and Houston. According to a press release, “Spirit’s entrance in San Antonio comes after the carrier recently announced its new aircraft maintenance facility at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), further strengthening its ties to Texas. The maintenance complex includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft, as well as warehouse, shops, and office space.”

