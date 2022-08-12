DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!

While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing.

The lottery reports, “Norma Rutiaga from Harlingen, TX entered the Chevrolet® Silverado® Promotional Second-Chance Drawings in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch ticket game and WON a Silverado® truck!”

Rutiaga reportedly picked up her brand new 2022 Silverado Crew Cab from Gillman Chevrolet in Harlingen this week.