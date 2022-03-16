DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash.

A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.

The big March 15, Lone Star State winner has elected to remain anonymous. The lottery says this was the first of four top prizes worth $5M to be claimed from this scratch ticket game. There were also 10 others from this game to claim a secondary prize of $10,000.