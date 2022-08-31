DALLAS (KDAF) — You got to pay to play and scratch to win, that’s how scratch tickets work and an unknown South Texan has seen the benefits of this process in the form of a seven-figure payday.

The Texas Lottery reports a Laredo resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million from the scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. The player chose to remain anonymous.

That massive seven-figure winning ticket was purchased at Yumm on Del Mar Boulevard in Laredo. The lottery says, “This was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria

Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the

game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.”