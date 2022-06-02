Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

Texas Lottery

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a lot to love about San Antonio, the gift to basketball that is the Spurs, the Alamo, incredible food, and much more. Now, a certain resident down south is feeling the Texas love in their pockets.

A San Antonio resident has recently claimed a $3 million prize off of the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, 500X Loteria Spectacular.

That winning ticket was bought at Mity Kwik #2 on N.W. Military Highway in San Antonio. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.”