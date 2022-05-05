DALLAS (KDAF) — Something about that scratch-off victories. Another resident of the Lone Star State is singing songs of great joy as a big Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize is set to hit their pockets.

A resident from Seguin (east of San Antonio) just claimed a $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game, Ultimate 7s. The winning ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store on E. Court Street.

The winner elected to remain anonymous. “This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes,” the lottery said.