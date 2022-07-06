DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew the month of July could be so lucky? A resident of South Texas would definitely vouch for that claim.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Victoria claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. That ticket was purchased at Walden’s Mini Mart on Moody Street in Victoria.

The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous. The lottery says this was the ninth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this scratch ticket game. “Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”