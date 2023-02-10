DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.

The Texas Lottery reports a San Antonio resident is $1 million richer after a scratch ticket win, “A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.”

The big winning ticket was purchased at Electronic Tax Center Check CA on Military Drive in San Antonio; the winner has decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the fourth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.