DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning a couple of bucks from a scratch-off ticket is always fun, but could you imagine the feeling of winning, oh, let’s say millions of dollars from a scratch-off?

Well, the Texas Lottery reports that is a reality for a South Texan, as a Harlingen resident has recently claimed a $20 million top prize winning ticket from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game.

That ticket was purchased at Breaktime #2 on East Highway 83 in La Feria; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery was about to speak with the big winner who told them they were shaking from the excitement of the big win, “Initially, I thought it was [a] $20,000 [prize winning ticket],” said the claimant. “I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million. That was my fifth of five [$20 Million Supreme] tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won.”

In the past, the winner told the lottery, that they’d won multiple other prizes before this one. The lottery said, “With the recent prize winnings, the claimant told the Texas Lottery that they plan to take care of their family and will look to invest the remainder of the prize.”