DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them.

Let us be clear, there’s no shame in the game if your grandma’s famous Christmas cake comes from Kroger, we love grandma and we thank her for her service to all of our tastebuds.

Maybe you’re looking for the best pie in the all land to compare your real grandma’s real recipe too, in order to see how they stack up to one another. Well, here we go.

We checked out a report of the best pie in every state from Tasting Table, and of course, the best pie in Texas is a small-town pecan pie. You’ll have to head down to Royers Cafe in Round top to get you a taste of the best pie in the state, if not the best in the world.

The report said, “In the small Texas town of Round Top, residents and visitors flock to Royers Cafe for a taste of gourmet southern comfort food. Be sure to grab some dessert because these folks take their pie seriously — so seriously, in fact, that every pie is automatically served with ice cream (unless you request that it be left off). While the whole dessert menu is delicious, a true southern classic like pecan pie will not steer you wrong.”