DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the Oscars last year, definitely “rocked” the whole world!

Whether you were shocked by the slap, the football game of the year, or even celebrities’ Super Bowl performances, Americans have definitely experienced some crazy tv moments.

The jewelry company ShaneCo released a list of the most watched live TV moments in each state.

After conducting a nationwide survey, they found Texas has multiple moments unlike other states, Texans were glued to the Will Smith Slap, Steve Harvey announcing the wrong Miss Universe, Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe malfunction and Madonna kissing Brittney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Here are a few other insights from the survey:

32% of Americans say Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was their favorite TV moment

Residents in Indiana, Maryland, and California are most likely to tune into live TV events just in case there is an iconic moment

California and Texas residents are most likely to take to social media to talk about live TV moments

You can find the full study here.