WASHINGTON (KXAN/CNBC) — A San Antonio man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, according to a report from CNBC. A rifle and ammo were found in his car, which was at a parking garage.

CNBC said the man is identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.