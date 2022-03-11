BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man on multiple charges after he assaulted a woman on Wednesday.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call in southeast Bexar County on Wednesday and located a woman who said she was assaulted by a man after an argument.

The victim told deputies that Ethan Devilbliss, 19, became angry with her after she did not “properly say goodbye” to him.

Devilbliss bit the woman on her neck and then strangled her during the assault, according to officials.

The woman attempted to call 911 but Devilbliss took away her phone and drove off with it.

Deputies located Devilbliss shortly after the call was made and arrested him. Authorities learned Devilbliss had four active arrest warrants. A pistol equipped with rifle rounds was also found in his vehicle, which he was unlawfully carrying, according to the sheriff’s office.

Devilbliss is charged with assault family violence, continuous violence against family, violation of bond/protective order, interference with emergency telephone call, and possession of marijuana.

His previous arrest warrants were for two counts of unlawful carry of a handgun, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.