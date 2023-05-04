DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, North Texas had cool temperatures around the ’60s and will increase to the 70s in the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will begin in the afternoon around 2 pm and last until 9 pm. North Texas will get from large hail and flooding.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across North and Central Texas. Storms will initiate along a north-south oriented dryline expected to be just west of our region. The greatest concentration is expected across Central Texas, where damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding will be a threat. Across North Texas, isolated to scattered strong to severe storms may pose mainly a large hail and damaging winds threat”.

There will be a slight warming from Friday until Tuesday, with the lowest temperatures in the 60s. It is possible that severe weather will occur this weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Warm and humid weather is expected Friday through Tuesday with lows generally in the 60s and highs from the mid-80s across the east to the mid-90s in the west. Scattered showers and storms are expected each afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially Friday through Sunday. Hail and gusty winds will be the main hazards. Check back over the course of the week and weekend for new updates”.