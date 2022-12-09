DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of the south, you think of the best comfort food the world has to offer and one of the best places to find comfort in are local bakeries.

Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, pastries will be there for you and even more so on Friday, December 9 which is National Pastry Day!

“Carbs, fat, and sugar: they’re three things we love, but aren’t necessarily the healthiest foods to put in your body. But hey, if there’s only one day of the year where we get to celebrate all things pastry, bring on the donuts. And croissants. And eclairs. And fruit tarts,” National Today said.

So, we checked out a report from Southern Living on the South’s Best Bakeries in 2022 for your eating pleasure, and to get a feel of just how great it is to live and eat in Texas.

“Whether tucked away on a quiet side street or situated alongside other businesses on a busy city block, these bakeries enjoy a host of loyal customers (both local and nationwide, thanks to internet sales) who drop by for a cup of coffee, a sandwich, a sweet roll, and a reminder of what life is like in a small town in the South,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the Texas bakeries that were ranked as some of the best in the southern United States:

Village Baking Co. – Dallas

Bakery Lorraine – San Antonio

La Panaderia Bakery Cafe – San Antonio

Naegelin’s Bakery – New Braunfels