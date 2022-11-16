DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to fast food there are cities in the US better than the rest, and with 2023 coming up sooner rather than later, what are next year’s top cities for fast food lovers?

Whether you’re a drive-thru fanatic or just love fast food enough to sit inside and enjoy some good food, you need to know which cities are for you. We checked out a report from LawnStarter on the best cities for fast food lovers in 2023 and the Lone Star State has a good amount of representatives.

The report said, “From the drive-in to the drive-thru, America loves finger-lickin’ good fast food. But which cities are best for satisfying on-the-go hunger (or on-the-couch cravings)?”

These are the Texas cities built for fast food lovers:

No. 9 McAllen

No. 15 Killeen

No. 20 Austin

No. 35 San Antonio

No. 36 Plano

No. 41 McKinney

No. 44 Dallas

No. 63 Frisco

No. 65 Waco

No. 77 Houston

No. 98 Amarillo

There were other Texas cities that made the list, but they were left out of the top 100.

The report said, “Southern cities may be slow-paced, but they love their fast food.

Despite having fewer fast-food joints, McLovin’ McAllen, Texas (No. 9), has the second-highest average consumer rating for fast-food establishments and third-best Quality rank overall. Other Lone Star cities like Killeen (No. 15) and Austin (No. 20) scored well, thanks to their high-quality eats.

San Antonio (No. 35) ties for the second-highest number of Fasties Award-winning brands. SA is also where Texas chains Taco Cabana, Church’s Chicken, and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q began.”