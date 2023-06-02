DALLAS (KDAF) — Music and entertainment is the pulse of Dallas.

Get ready to hear music from some of your favorite artists all summer long! From the sultry sounds of Maxwell to the rock ballads of Weezer, this list has a little something for every music lover.

The city’s concert calendar is overflowing with exciting events and star-studded lineups on a regular basis. Here are some of the bands coming to Dallas to get you grooving during the Summer.

Wolf Mother | The Factory in Deep Ellum | Nov 14 | Tickets

Janet Jackson: Together Again | Dos Equis Pavilion | June 2 | Tickets

Jidenna : The Silk Road Tour | South Side Ballroom | July 27 | Tickets

Thundercat : In you Girl’s City Tour | South Side Ballroom | October 27 | Tickets

Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Tour | South Side Ballroom | August 12 | Tickets

TLC, Shaggy , En Vogue, Sean Kingston | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | June 30 | Tickets

Melanie Martinez : Portals Tour | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | June 15 | Tickets

Weezer : Indie Road Rock Trip | The Pavilion Toyota Music Factory | June 6 | Tickets