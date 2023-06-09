DALLAS (KDAF) — Taylor Swift fans can relive the Swiftie experience in its full form!

The Arlington Museum of Art will feature Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection. The Collection will feature eight of the mega star’s costumes worn during different phases of her albums.

From albums like Midnight to Taylor’s first album, Fearless, fans will get the opportunity to tour throughout Swift’s career.

The museum opened on June 3. Tickets went on sale on April 17, however, they are still available for more information, click here.