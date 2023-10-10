The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Trinity Groves has a lot of exciting events happening in the month of October. Including the return of Saint Rocco‘s Nonna Night.

The night is described as an “Italian culinary fest like no other.” Attendees will be exposed to the flavors of Italy as they have their choice of different appetizers, entrees and much more.

“Indulge in the artistry of Chef Jay and savor each exquisite course paired with fine wines. Nonna Night is not just a meal; it’s a celebration of Italian culinary traditions,” the Trinity Groves website read.

The event will take Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $80 per person. For more information, click here.