SeaWorld Entertainment lays off 242 employees in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment is laying off nearly 250 employees at parks in San Antonio in the wake of declining attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday that a total of 242 people will be let go from the company. All full-time and salaried employees affected will receive up to four weeks of severance pay.

In March, the theme park had furloughed the employees in after SeaWorld and adjoining water park Aquatica closed due to government-mandated shutdowns.

Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment has 12 parks in the country. It did not say how many employees it’s laying off nationwide.