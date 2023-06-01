DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is pride and if you are someone who is new to town or just trying to plan your weekend, of course, one Drag Queen show has to be on your list!

So you’re probably wondering where the events will be and whether we have created a list of where to find them. In the great words of Raven from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars…

“Well Guess What, Mimi? We Did.”

Don’t miss out on these Dallas Drag Queen shows:

June 1 – Thursday

Havana Bar & Grill | Tensions Biochata Thursdays Drag Show | 11 a.m.

Rose Room | Rising Star Contest | 10 p.m.

The Round-up Saloon & Dance Hall | Salon Girls Dra g Show | 11 p.m.

Dallas Woody’s | Jada Pinkett Fox variety Show | 11 p.m.

June 2 – Friday

Rose Room | Rose Room Drag Show | 10 p.m.

Havana Bar & Grill | Marissa & Co . Drag Show | 11 a.m.

1851 Club | Arlington’s All-Star Drag Show | 10: 30 p.m.

Club Changes | Divine Miss Divas Drag Show | 10:30 p.m.

June 3 – Saturday

Blum At The Sporting Club | Drag brunch at Blum Dallas | 1: 00 p.m.