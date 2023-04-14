DALLAS (KDAF) —Yeehaw! Let’s get our beach towels and buckets ready for some sand-sational fun!

Texas SandFest is one of the largest beach festivals in the United States. It is held annually in Port Aransas, Texas, and attracts thousands of people from all over the country.

The festival features sand sculpting competitions, live music, and a variety of food and vendors. It is a great opportunity to explore the beauty of the Texas coast.

Each year, the festival takes place between April 14-16. The event is a great way to experience the culture and beauty of Texas. It is a great chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy the outdoors.

It is a must-visit event for any beach-lover! For more information, visit the Texas SandFest website here.