Someone in San Antonio is having a good Monday morning! The Texas lottery reported that a resident in San Antonio won the $2 million prize Powerball.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in San Antonio is having a good Monday morning! The Texas lottery reported that a resident in San Antonio won the $2 million prize Powerball.

A tweet by the Texas Lottery read, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! #TexasLottery #Texas ”

According to the Texas Lottery website, the ticket was bought at an HEB on 8219 Marbach. The ticket matched all six winning numbers from the Aug. 13 drawing (19, 21, 37, 50, 65 and 26).

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date”.