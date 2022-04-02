DALLAS (KDAF) — From the home of the Spurs and some of the best food Texas has to offer, rises a winner from San Antonio unlike most after claiming a huge lottery win.

Back in early February, a Powerball ticket was purchased at Big’s #206 on Blanco Road, and now in late March, a resident from the great city of San Antonio has claimed their prize. $2 million will soon be in the pockets of the claimant who elected to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says, “The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-10-21-41-62), but not the red Powerball number (7). The Power Play number was 3.”