DALLAS (KDAF) — Hopefully the Texas winning can continue during the NCAA basketball tournament as it is with some massive lottery victories within the state.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of San Antonio is now a lottery millionaire after a massive Powerball ticket win, “A San Antonio resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on March 4.”

This million-dollar ticket was bought at Circle K on Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio. The big winner decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers drawn but not the Powerball number.

“Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers,” the lottery reports.