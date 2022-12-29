DALLAS (KDAF) — We are in the end days when it comes to the holiday season in 2022 with the new year on the horizon, and we hope everyone was able to enjoy time with friends and family, no matter where you were.

But did where you spend the holidays enhance your time spent? Well, if you were in one of the cities listed in Scholaroo’s report of the most popular destinations to spend the holidays, it could’ve proved to be more positive.

“The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner and if you’re looking for some ideas on where to spend your holidays, we’ve got you covered,” the report said.

San Antonio was ranked among the best cities in the country to spend the holidays, “The cities with the highest Mobility Index are Atlanta-Georgia (4.09), New Orleans- Louisiana (4.08), Birmingham-Alabama (4.06) and, San Antonio-Texas (4.03).”

These are the cities heads above the rest:

New York

Orlando

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Atlanta

Miami

New Orleans

San Antonio

Denver

Boston