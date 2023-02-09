DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.

It’s everyone’s favorite food holiday, Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day!

We wanted to know who’s got the best pizza in Texas, so, we checked out a report from Reader’s Digest to find out where you need to be eating your next pizza pie.

Get ready to eat at Texas’ top pick, Big Lou’s Pizza in San Antonio.

“If you need proof that everything really is bigger in Texas, head on over to Big Lou’s in San Antonio, where you can order, yes, a 42-inch pie. That’s as big as the table! But if you aren’t ready to go big or go home, you can’t go wrong with their pepperoni pizza—the thin-sliced pepperoni gives just the right amount of crisp, and the cheese-to-sauce ratio is on point,” RD said.