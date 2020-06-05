Scheduled Stream
San Antonio family of six dead found dead in the back of SUV in a garage

Texas
(Getty)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they found a family of six dead, including four children, in the back of an SUV in a garage.

San Antonio Police William McManus says the children were between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old. He says police had gone to the house for a welfare check when the man didn’t check-in for work.

McManus says officers got a strong whiff of carbon dioxide upon entering the home. He says there was evidence that “it was not an accident.” He did not suggest anyone outside the family was involved.

