DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it? Yes, love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is almost here and you need to make sure that the romance is flowing in Texas.

One of the best ways to get the job done is to take your significant other out to a romantic dinner and enjoy some quality time together. But what are the most romantic restaurants in the country?

We checked out a report from Reader’s Digest on the most romantic Valentine’s Day restaurants in every state, and Texas’ pick is sure to shine.

If you can’t get reservations for Tuesday night, make a weekend getaway to San Antonio and book a table at Biga on the Banks.

“Overlooking a quiet bend of the San Antonio River Walk, Biga on the Banks showcases some seriously creative cuisine. The spot is offering a delicious Valentine’s Day menu, which includes tequila-glazed lockhart quail and Texas Gulf chicken-fried oysters. Reservations are required for Feb. 14, though! Table 31, a private spot just off the main dining room, offers slightly secluded dining for the world’s rich and famous—and guests who want to dine like high-rollers,” the report explained.