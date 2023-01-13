DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts.

It’s important to know you have options, especially on Friday, January 13 which is National Gluten-Free Day!

“Have you ever tried baking with almond flour or spiralizing your own noodles from a vegetable? Ever sampled a gluten-free bakery? Today is the day to experience new things,” National Today said.

Trips to Discover released a report of the best gluten-free restaurants in the entire country and a Texas eatery was ranked among the top 15. The eatery is located in San Antonio and the report says its classic breakfast is to die for, introducing, 5 Points Local.

“San Antonio’s 5 Points Local is a trendy laid-back clean eating joint that is totally gluten-free. Enjoy a classic breakfast with worry-free pancakes and toast, or get your local cuisine fix with a fiesta dinner bowl loaded with lime, cumin, avocado, and greens all paired with a tostada and re-fried beans.

“The tempeh tacos with onion escabeche, cashew crema, fresh cilantro, refried black beans, and avocado are a healthy way to taste the flavors of San Antonio as well. Check out the bakery, too,” the report said.