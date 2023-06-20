DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is bringing in some serious numbers!

According to Billboard’s mid-2023 report, the venue earned $39.9 million in total gross income WORLDWIDE, ranking second only to Glasgow, Scotland’s OVO Hydro Arena, which earned $40.4 million.

The MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas ($24.2 million) and Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California ($17.3 million) were the only other U.S. venues in Dickies Arena’s size range to make Billboard’s Top 10.

The rankings were determined by total gross revenue for the six-month period from November 2022 to April 2023.

Fort Worth is always rockin’! The arena has a few tours coming up including Big Time Rush, Kid Rock and even Bryan Adams! From the historic Stockyards to constant concerts at the Dickies Arena, see whose playing next here.