DALLAS (KDAF) — Maybe you’re trying to catch your team playing an away game in college football or you’re going to visit family out of town, regardless, you might be traveling. When road-tripping, you’re going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.

Of course, if you’re driving around Texas there’s no shortage of delicious BBQ pits around. Even better, Wednesday, October 12 is National Pulled Pork Day!

NationalToday said, “Meat lovers of all ages will love celebrating National Pulled Pork Day because, well, it’s an excuse to eat a lot of meat. Whether you just indulge at dinner or decide to go all out and eat pulled pork for lunch, too, this holiday gets meat lovers giddy.”

We checked out a report from RV Share on the best BBQ across the country and, without much doubt in our hearts, Texas is heavily represented. The report touts, “BBQ here means ribs, brisket, and sausages or hot links, although you’ll find some variation across this large state. Central Texas favors dry rub and serves the meat without sauce, sliced with a thick crust on the outside. While East Texas tends to favor sauces similar to the South and serve the meat chopped and on sandwiches.”

Kreuz Market – Lockhart, Texas

Snow’s BBQ – Lexington, Texas

Franklin Barbecue – Austin, Texas

For a look at all the BBQ spots in the country to stop at, click here!