DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas.

So, when it comes to eating the best burger in the state of Texas and even the country, we wanted to make sure you knew what’s up. We checked out a report from Reader’s Digest on the best burger in every state, and for the Lone Star State, a small town outside a foodie hub is where you’ll have to go.

Tookie’s Hamburgers & More in the town of Kemah is where you’ll find Texas’ best burger, according to RD.

The report said, “When in the land of barbecue, head out of Houston and toward Kemah, where you’ll find a barbecue joint that offers—you guessed it—burgers and more. This ’70s-inspired spot has been serving perfectly charred burgers for more than 30 years, and you can’t go wrong with a Tookie’s classic cheeseburger.

“You’ll get your choice of cheese along with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Or indulge in the Squealer, which features bacon ground into the beef patty, mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.”

Over at Tookies, you’ll need to try out Mamma Ethel’s Onion Rings, their veteran burgers, and especially their creations like the #99, #198, and #2.

The restaurant says, “Who are the Tookies? Who is Mr. Tookie? Is there a Mrs. Tookie? How did Tookies get its name? Well… years ago, before the early 1970s, you could go into a local drug store, sit on a stool at the soda fountain or a table in a very small dining area and order a light meal, ice cream, fountain drink or sometimes even a piece of homemade pie. In addition to really good fresh cooked food, the experience had a local hometown friendly ambience about it, even if that little drug store was located downtown in one of the larger cities. When Tookies was originally founded in 1975 the founder wanted it to have the same feel as the old Tooker Brothers drugstore he remembered from a small town in Texas and that is how he came up with the name. Of course Tookies is not a drug store and there is a lot more dining area than in the old drugstores, but the vintage decor delivers the same Americana nostalgic hometown feel.”