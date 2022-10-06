DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs.

National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, October 4 and NationalToday says, “This day was first celebrated 19 years ago in Sweden and the love for this day is just as sweet. All over the country, people bake and enjoy various types of cinnamon rolls on this day. Whether you buy ’em or bake ’em, on National Cinnamon Roll Day, let the sweet times roll!”

We wanted to know where in the country one could find the best cinnamon rolls to dive head first into. Wouldn’t you know that a Texas restaurant made the list?

Mashed released a report of the best cinnamon rolls in the country and said, “Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they’re a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it’s hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.”

Here’s where you can find the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S.:

Kanela – Chicago

Lodge Bread Co. – Los Angeles

Breads Bakery – New York City

Knaus Berry Farm – Miami

Biagio’s Donut Shop and Pizzeria – Cleveland

Ann Sather – Chicago

The Corner Cafe – Kansas City

Donut King – Kansas City

Old West Cinnamon Rolls – Pismo Beach

Mrs. Powell’s Bakery – Idaho Falls

Cupboard Cafe – New Harbor

Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls – Nashville (Indiana)

Flavors Bakery – Cullman

Koala Kolache – Cyprus

You’ll have to head on down to Southeast Texas to eat one of the best cinnamon rolls in Texas and the country for that matter. Mashed says, “Koala Kolache in Texas brings old bakery favorites to life in new and interesting ways. The baked goods are all made from scratch and each one delivers exciting flavors. Nevertheless, even on a menu packed with creativity, it’s hard for a Nutella cinnamon roll to just blend in.”

