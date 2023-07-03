DALLAS (KDAF) — There is so much going on in Addison as Dallas residents continue to enjoy their extended Fourth of July weekend.

Kaboom Town is all the rage in Addison, and Southern restaurant Ida Claire, located at 5001 Belt Line Rd. is joining in on the festivities.

The restaurant will be throwing a block party to coincide with Addison’s Kaboom town celebration with food, live music, and a stellar view of the fireworks.

Party starts at 4 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. Make sure to arrive early, otherwise, tables can be reserved here, and entry is $10 at the door.