DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning sure is fun, especially when it’s your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.

That’s exactly what happened to a resident outside of Houston, according to the Texas Lottery. The lottery says a resident of Richmond has claimed $1 million off of a Powerball Prize, “A Richmond resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7.”

This big winning ticket was sold at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet Street in the city of Houston. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-33-41-47-56), but not the red Powerball number (10),” the lottery said.