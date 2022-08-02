DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got an itch scratch it once and leave it alone, however, if you’ve got a lottery ticket, scratch away until you’ve secured your big win, that’s what someone did in South Texas anyway.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of San Antonio has recently claimed $1 million off of the scratch ticket game 500X. That ticket was purchased at Pik & Pack Food Mart on West Avenue. That person has chosen to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.”

So far one of the four top prizes have been claimed, none of the five secondary prizes of $100,000 have been claimed and two of the 30 $25,000 have been claimed.