DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don’t you think?

The lottery reports a resident near the city of Houston has claimed a $1 million win from the Powerball lottery game. The Manvel native bought the ticket at a Time Mart on County Road 59 in Pearland.

The big winner has decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was a Quick Pick and it matched all five of the winning white ball numbers drawn and not the red Powerball to net the big win.

The Texas Lottery said, “Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*.”