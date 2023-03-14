DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning isn’t just for college basketball players in the month of March, according to the Texas Lottery, someone near Houston is doing some winning of their own.

The lottery reports a resident of Beaumont has claimed a whopping $1 million victory from a scratch ticket, “A Beaumont resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

It was purchased at Market Ace on Florida Avenue in Beaumont; the big winner decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds that this was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, “Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”