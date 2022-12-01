DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to winning, would you rather the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, the Texas Longhorns win a national championship, or have your bank account increase by $1 million?

The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of Houston has claimed $1 million off of a winning Powerball ticket, “A Katy resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 31.”

This seven-figure winning ticket was sold at an Annie Stop N Shop on Airline Drive in the city of Houston. The big winner chose to remain anonymous.

The lottery said, “The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13).”