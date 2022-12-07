DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they’re playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?

The Texas Lottery reports a resident near the city of Austin is $1 million richer after claiming the top prize from the scratch ticket game Power 200X, “A Georgetown resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Power 200X.”

This ticket was purchased at an H-E-B Food store on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in the city of Georgetown. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.”