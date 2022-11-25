DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting to grow your own fruits or vegetables at your house is life-changing, sure some of them may not make it but the ones that do are fun to eat with your friends or family.

To get started, growing some herbs might be an easy entry to the home garden game, but peppers aren’t that far off the difficulty scale. We’re taking a hard look at peppers and how much fun they can be to add to your at-home meals since November is National Pepper Month!

“Most grocery stores carry at least a couple of different pepper varieties. Bell peppers and jalapeños are easy to find almost anywhere, but poblanos, habaneros, and serranos are also gaining a lot of popularity as well,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from The Gardening Dad on the 10 best peppers to grow in the state of Texas and some are common, while others might feel a little exotic.

The report said, “Finding the best peppers to grow in Texas was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow.”

Anaheim Peppers Bell Peppers Jalapeno Peppers Habanero Peppers Italian Peppers Banana Peppers Cayenne Peppers Bulgarian Peppers Poblano Peppers Shishito Peppers