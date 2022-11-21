DALLAS (KDAF) — With Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has their go-to recipe that’s better than everyone else’s for stuffing, dressing, or whatever it may be called where you gather for this holiday.

Not only is Thanksgiving coming up, bringing sides to the forefront of all conversations, but Monday, November 21 is National Stuffing Day!

“Let’s face it: chicken and turkey can pop up at any time of the year, but when we want to dress those birds up, there’s just no substitute for some good ol’ carby filling. Even better, stuffing comes in all shapes and sizes. There are no hard and fast rules about what constitutes it—it can be bread, any kind of bread, rice, quinoa, and even matzo,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from The Takeout on America’s favorite Thanksgiving stuff in every state, and can you guess what the state of Texas holds near and dear to their recipe-loving hearts?

“These Thanksgiving trends from Google show what people in each state have been searching for this holiday season. While a Google search isn’t always the best metric for what people are actually cooking or consuming, in this case we can give it a little more weight, as folks tend to search for Thanksgiving recipes they’re actually planning on making holiday spread,” the report said.

Not only is it the top pick in the Lone Star State, but the favorite for 15 total states in the U.S. is cornbread stuffing. The recipe is filled with fall flavors and the report says it’s almost a no-brainer this is stuffing is No. 1.