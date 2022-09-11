DALLAS (KDAF) — Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.

It’s the weekend, you deserve to relax and even if you’re catching this article during the week there’s not an issue there either but it’s time you get the crew together and go chow down on some of the best barbecues the state of Texas has to offer.

Texas Real Food is at it again, this time, with the 10 best Texas BBQ Joints in 2022 and the pictures alone are drool-inducing. “The grill and the holy trinity of meats have shared a rather long history here in Texas. Growing up in the Lone Star State, I can’t even imagine a week without some good old Texas barbecue.”

Let’s not delay any longer, here’s a look at the proclaimed 10 best spots around the great state of Texas for barbecue:

Goldee’s BAR-B.Q – Fort Worth Interstellar BBQ – Austin Truth Barbecue – Brenham Burnt Bean Co. – Seguin Leroy and Lewis Barbecue – Austin Cattleack BBQ – Dallas Franklin Barbecue – Austin Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue – Wolfforth Snow’s BBQ – Lexington Panther City BBQ – Fort Worth