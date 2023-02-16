DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing wrong with having a couple of drinks when you’re out with friends, however, sometimes drinking alcohol can take a toll on your wallet.

A report from Drug Rehab Services found the US cities that would save the most money if they cut out drinking alcohol.

They wrote, “Whether you’re planning to take a trip to a new city or want to try your hand at “Dry January” to start the 2023 year, we compiled a list of the top 20 cities that could save the most if they slowed down on the booze.”

While cities like New York, Chicago, and others throughout the country were ranked at the top, Texas wasn’t immune to making this list:

Austin – 15

Dallas – 30

Houston – 49

San Antonio – 50

The report adds, “There’s nothing wrong with making time for family, friends, and nights out on the town. However, going out in certain cities might just put a dent in your savings. While social events and drinking might go hand-in-hand for some, there is a growing awareness of alcohol addictions and the difficulty of staying social while staying away from liquor.”