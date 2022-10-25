DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.

Fried foods are highly sought after all over the world, and it’s no shocker that some of the best of this category of food not only reside heavily in the country, but also in the Lone Star State.

It’s National Greasy Foods Day on Tuesday, October 25, and we are so ready for the french fries, fried chicken, and everything in between. “While fatty foods certainly wouldn’t make your doctor’s list of recommended eats, for a single day, you can indulge guilt-free on whatever greasy food you like best. Just remember it’s for a single day, and don’t make a habit it out of it. Or your doctor will have the right to be frustrated with you,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report of the best American deep-fried dishes and wouldn’t you believe that Texas is home to a good bit of these delicious foods?

The No. 1 fried food, no surprise, was fried chicken, and a Dallas restaurant cracked the rankings top 10 of the best in the world.

Bubba’s Cooks Country – Dallas

The No. 3 fried food in America is the humble onion ring and one Texas restaurant cracked the top 10 list of the best in the world.

Clear Springs Cafe – New Braunfels

The No. 5 spot, similar to the No. 1 spot, just has an amazing addition to it, the fried chicken and waffles; a restaurant in Houston was able to be ranked in the top 10 best in the world.

The Breakfast Klub – Houston

Last but not least is the humble corn dog coming in at No. 10 of the best fried food in the country and, of course, Texas is represented in the list of the best in the world.

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs – Dallas