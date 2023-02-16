DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting married can be one of the most exciting parts of life and the build-up to the big day can be stressful while wedding planning, but there’s no better break in the process for soon-to-be brides than enjoying their bachelorette party.

These parties don’t always have to be a destination getaway but more and more you see folks venture out to new cities to try something new and enjoy themselves. So, where are the best places in the country for bachelorette parties?

Well, we checked out a report from Lawn Love on the best cities for this very occasion, “We surveyed over 560 U.S. adults about their bachelor(ette) party experience — with fun stats about trip attendance, budget, destination, and, of course, naughty activities,” the report said.

So, what Texas cities made the list? Plenty, as the Lone Star State seems to be a hot spot for soon-to-be brides and their bridesmaids:

Houston – 6

Austin – 16

Dallas – 24

San Antonio – 35

Plano – 75

Fort Worth – 89

El Paso – 94

The report added, “Visiting places like Waco, Texas (No. 193), Huntsville, Alabama (No. 194), and Thornton, Colorado (No. 197), might not lead to wild nights. However, some brides-to-be may prefer a laid-back celebration amid stressful wedding planning.”