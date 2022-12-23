DALLAS (KDAF) — Baked goods are the talk of the town around the holiday season and even when it’s not the holidays, cookies remain one of the best desserts in the world.

While cookies are easy to make at home, there are local shops around the US that bring this tasty treat to a new level. So, where are the best cities for lovers of cookies?

A report from Lawn Love found 2023’s best cities for cookie lovers and a bunch of Texas cities wound up on the list. “Whether you prefer gingerbread, springerle, or chunky chocolate chip, freshly baked cookies are a heartwarming trademark of the holiday season,” the report said.

Houston No. 24

Brownsville No. 25

Laredo No. 26

Austin No. 35

Plano No. 43

McKinney No. 44

Frisco No. 55

McAllen No. 58

El Paso No. 63

San Antonio No. 65

There were more Texas cities on the list, and even one ended up as the worst city for cookie lovers, Amarillo No. 200.

“Texans love their Girl Scout Cookies. Five Lone Star State cities — Frisco, Plano, Dallas, McKinney, and Denton — have the highest numbers of Girl Scout Cookie booths, behind Baltimore. Texas border cities Laredo (No. 26) and Brownsville (No. 25) are home to locally acclaimed cookie shops. Brownsville has the second-highest average consumer rating for all cookie vendors, while Laredo has the third-largest share of highly rated cookie vendors.” Lawn Love