American casserole macaroni and cheese in baking dish close up on the table. Horizontal top view from above

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you think the best food side is? French fries maybe, but there’s nothing like a bowl of Mac ‘N Cheese to go with almost any main dish on the planet.

One of the go-to cheeses for this side dish is cheddar, and we’re talking cheese on Monday, February 13 because it’s National Cheddar Day!

“Thankfully there are many meals containing cheddar cheese we can now enjoy. Have a nice cheesy burger, some perfectly grilled cheese, a nice plate of mac and cheese, or any other meal you enjoy that contains cheddar cheese,” National Today said.

You know the Lone Star State can cook some phenomenal food, so, we checked out a report from Trips To Discover on the best places for Mac ‘N Cheese in Texas.

Oddfellows – Dallas

Hillside Farmacy – Austin

MAX’s Wine Dive – Houston

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin

Jus’ Mac – Houston

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood – San Antonio

The Porch Restaurant – Dallas

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette – Houston

“Macaroni and cheese is an American and soul food staple. So you should expect to find some of the best mac ‘n cheese dishes right here in the Lone Star State. From classic cheddar macaroni cheeses to gourmet macs made with lobster or other unique add-ins, mac ‘n cheese lovers will not be disappointed in these best mac ‘n cheese dishes found in Texas restaurants throughout the state,” the report said.